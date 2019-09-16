Passenger electric vehicle registrations nearing 10,000 milestone in Hawaii

Hawaii is inching closer to reaching a milestone with 10,000 passenger electric vehicles registered in the state. To be precise, the state is just short of the milestone by 95, according to the state Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism’s monthly energy trends report.

As of August, the total number of passenger electric vehicles in the state was 9,905, an increase of 2,255 vehicles, or 29.5%, from the same month last year, and an increase of 206 vehicles, or 2.1% from July.

The number of passenger hybrid vehicles in the state in August was 25,060, accounting for 2.3% of the total passenger vehicles. It represented a 0.1% increase from the same month last year.

As of August, there were 1,082,060 registered passenger vehicles in the state, an increase of 11,192 vehicles, or 1.0% from the same month last year and an increase of 1,909 vehicles, or 0.2% from July.

Passenger gasoline vehicles, at 1,037,787, made up 95.9% of total passenger vehicles.

The regular gasoline price in Hawaii in August averaged $3.66 per gallon, which was $1.02 per gallon higher than the national average for the same month. Hawaii’s regular gasoline price in August was a decrease of 11.4 cents per gallon from the same month last year, but remained relatively unchanged from July.

The average prices of regular gasoline in August were $3.84 for Wailuku, $3.77 for Hilo, and $3.53 for Oahu.

The national average price for regular gasoline in August was $2.63 per gallon.

A number of events are planned in Hawaii as part of National Drive Electric Week, which started Saturday and lasts through Sunday.