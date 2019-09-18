Hawaii hotels see healthy gains in August

Hawaii’s hotel industry posted healthy year-over-year gains in August, but that was due in part to weaker hotel performance in August 2018 because of Hurricane Lane.

Hotel occupancy rose 5.5 percentage points across the state to 84.3%, according to the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority, which used data from STR.

Average daily rate, or ADR, grew more than 3% to nearly $290 and revenue per available room, or RevPAR, increased nearly 11% to just over $244.

RevPAR is considered by many in the industry as a key measure of success given that its the amount each hotelier gains per room regardless of its occupancy status.

Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island posted August gains in all categories; however, Kauai posted an occupancy gain, but experienced declining ADR and flat RevPAR.

For the year, Hawaii hotel’s have realized scant performance growth. Occupancy fell .4% points to 81.7% with ADR rising nearly 2% to almost $285 and RevPAR increasing just over 1% to nearly $233.