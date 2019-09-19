Man arrested after stabbing in Mililani leaves 2 women seriously injured

Police have arrested a man after what initially appeared to be a domestic altercation left two women in serious condition early this morning in Mililani.
At about 4 a.m., police responded to a call at Waimakua Drive, and found a man attacking a woman. The man was taken into custody in Wahiawa, and police have launched an attempted murder investigation.
Two women were transported by Emergency Medical Services to a hospital in serious condition, both with stab wounds.
Waimakua Drive between Wailawa and Wainihi streets was closed early this morning for the investigation, but has since reopened, police said.
