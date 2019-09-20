Tropical Storm Kiko regains strength in East Pacific

Kiko, one of three tropical storms in the East Pacific, regained some strength overnight, far from Hawaii.

As of 5 a.m. Hawaii time, Kiko had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, moving north-northwest at 6 mph, and was centered 1,631 miles east-southeast of Hilo. Tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 45 miles from the center, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami projects Kiko, which was a Category 1 hurricane earlier this week, may strengthen slightly today, with small changes in intensity possible over the weekend as it moves closer to the Central Pacific.

Kiko is expected to head west tonight, followed by a turn toward the west-southwest over the weekend.

The hurricane center is also monitoring Hurricane Lorena and Tropical Storm Mario closer to Mexico. Lorena grew to hurricane strength Thursday which is crawling toward the southern portion of Baja California today, while Mario is continuing to move north-northwest farther off the Mexican coast.

Lorena’s high surf, strong winds and heavy rains have placed a large swath of Mexico’s southwestern coast under a hurricane warning.