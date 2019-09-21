Five-0 Redux: ‘Hawaii Five-0’ season 10 starts off with brewing romances and cryptic goodbye

For the last ten years, fans of “Hawaii Five-0” have marked the start of the new season by attending, or viewing online, the annual “Sunset on the Beach” premiere event. Fans present on Waikiki Beach are treated to a special viewing of the latest season opener shortly after sunset, days before the actual TV premiere. Many have a chance to meet their favorite cast members from the show as the stars walk the red carpet before the episode airs on the big screen. It is a huge mahalo from the cast and crew to the fans.

Between the release of the series DVD collection from the last season of “Hawaii Five-0,” the excitement of “Sunset on the Beach,” and all the pics of the cast and crew shooting around Oahu that have been leaked to social media, fans around the world are in a frenzy waiting for the new season to start next Friday, Sept. 27. The tenth season also marks a new era, as the show will air on CBS in the 7 p.m. timeslot.

“Hawaii Five-0” is now the lead-in for their fellow Hawaii-produced show, “Magnum P.I.,” which will start its second season in the 8 p.m. slot on the same night.

PREMIERE SPOILERS

“Five-0” starts season 10 with a new cast member, Katrina Law, who joins the series regulars as Quinn Liu, “a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination.” Quinn seems to be another rogue investigator, who follows in the footsteps of McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and his unique brand of police work. She is described as “a new ally who helps McGarrett and Five-0 when mob bosses on the island are being targeted by an assassin.” It will be interesting to see how she works within Five-0 as the eighth member of the team.

Or will there be eight? The premiere, titled “Ua ʻeha ka ʻili i ka maka o ka ihe” is Hawaiian for “The skin has been hurt by the point of the spear.” The ʻōlelo noʻeau is “said of a warrior who has been wounded in war. This was said with pride and affection, for it meant that he had been faithful to his chief.” As the episode description also includes the cryptic “Five-0 says goodbye to one of their own,” we can perhaps assume that Jerry Ortega, played by Jorge Garcia, could be leaving Five-0 and perhaps the show.

In the season nine finale, “Hana mao ʻole ka ua o Waianae” (“Endlessly Pours the Rain of Waianae”), we know that the wife of Omar Hassan, Azra (Yasmin Dar), shot at both McGarrett and Jerry (Garcia). Looking at the title, we can imagine that Jerry is the “warrior who has been wounded” as he is always “faithful to his chief,” McGarrett. Garcia is still listed as a series regular, and if you have seen the premiere at “Sunset on the Beach,” you know he survives. What he is planning for the rest of the season is still up in the air.

Other storylines fans are wondering about has to be the idea of love in season 10. Romance seems to be brewing between Tani (Meaghan Rath) and Junior (Beulah Koale) as well as between Adam (Ian Anthony Dale) and Tamiko (Brittany Ishibashi). Fans always want an answer about Danny (Scott Caan) and Rachel (Claire van der Boom) and if they are getting back together. And a bigger question has been if Quinn (Law) is the new love interest for McGarrett.

INSIGHT FROM THE DELETED SCENES

One of the interesting things about watching the season nine DVD collection had to be the several deleted scenes that gave better insight into several members of Five-0. In “Ikiiki i ka la o Keawalua” (“Depressed with the Heat of Keawalua”) there was an extended and deleted scene between Jerry (Garcia) and Junior (Koale) after Jerry has gone to Quantico to take an FBI training course. Both scenes show more of the friendship between the two, which began when they escorted the body of a fallen soldier back to Hawaii earlier in the season.

The deleted scenes showed some deeper character development as Jerry shares with Junior about how he feels working with Five-0 because he doesn’t have “superpowers” like the rest of them. But Junior tells him that all he can do with computers and being able to figure out the obscure are talents they need on the team. They are truly buddy scenes, but they really show how important Jerry is to the mission of Five-0.

Other deleted scenes in “Hewa ka lima” (“The Hand is at Fault”) showed Lou (Chi McBride) giving Adam (Dale) a “get back on the horse” pep talk after Adam spends the night on Tamiko’s couch. Lou also reveals that he may not be able to invest in Percy (Clifton Powell) and Flippa’s (Shawn Mokuahi Garnett) wholesale bakery business.

There is also a scene between Junior and his mother Lana (Margaret Jones) about his father being missing. In this scene, Junior finds out that his dad Natano (Eric Scanlan) has taken one of the family guns. All of these deleted scenes should have been in the episode. It would have helped tell more about the Five-0 characters, as well as establish several different storylines for season 10.

