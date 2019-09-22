 Miso aioli sauce, kabayaki drizzle add tasty finish to baked fish | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Miso aioli sauce, kabayaki drizzle add tasty finish to baked fish

  • By Lynette Lo Tom Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

You can tell Grant Oura of Waikapu has culinary training. Read more

Previous Story
Punchbowl cemetery marks National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Scroll Up