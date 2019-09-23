Rainy conditions, slightly lower temperatures mark first day of fall in Hawaii

Today’s forecast includes a chance of locally heavy showers and thundershowers due to a band of deep tropical moisture moving across the Hawaiian Islands, according to the National Weather Service.

This moisture is expected to push west of the state on Tuesday before stalling and pushing back to the east on Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters said. Winds, for the most part, will remain rather light this week.

Today will be partly sunny, with high humidity and scattered afternoon and evening showers. Highs range from 85 to 90 degrees, with trades at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Lows this evening range from 74 to 79.

The heat index, a measure of what it feels like when temperature and relative humidity are combined, is in the lower range today, the official first day of fall.

The heat index is expected to reach as a high as 96 degrees in Kahului, 94 in Kapolei, 92 in Lihue, 91 in Honolulu, and 90 in Hilo this afternoon.

Several more records were set over the weekend, continuing a daily streak of record highs and ties since the start of September.

On Sunday, a record high of 90 degrees was set at Hilo, breaking the previous one of 89 in 1995. A record high of 94 was set at Kahului, surpassing the old record of 92 in 2015.

The NWS also corrected a record high for Kahului on Wednesday, which was set at 96 degrees, an unusual four degrees higher than the previous one of 92 set in 1979.

Tropical Storm Kiko strengthened slightly overnight and continues on its westward path, but is forecast to become a remnant low later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.