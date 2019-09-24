Men take fanny packs from 2 men in Kapahulu armed robbery

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday night in Kapahulu.
Police said two men were walking on Paliuli Street shortly before 9:45 p.m. when two adult male suspects approached them, brandished a gun and demanded their property.
The suspects allegedly took the victims’ fanny packs and fled on foot.
There are no arrests at this time.
A description of the perpetrators was not immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.