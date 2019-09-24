Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Gwen Kim is a third-generation Korean. She was inaccurately identified as Korean American in “Island Voices” on Monday on Page A11.
>> University of Hawaii professor John Learned is with the Department of Physics and Astronomy. His department was inaccurate in a story on Page B5 Monday.
>> State Rep. Chris Lee was misidentified as a state senator in a story about composting in public schools on Page A1 Monday.
