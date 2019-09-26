All Kaneohe-bound lanes reopened on Likelike Highway after Wilson Tunnel crash

Police have reopened all Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway after a crash in Wilson Tunnel this afternoon.
The multiple-vehicle accident was reported at about 3:45 p.m. and initially closed only the left lane, then all lanes in the Kaneohe-bound direction. Police reopened all lanes shortly before 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, the right lane has been reopened inside the Harano Tunnel on the H-3 freeway following a crash earlier this afternoon, the state Department of Transportation said.
