 Split no more, Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Split no more, Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 8:27 a.m.
  • CHUCK ZLOTNICK/COLUMBIA PICTURES-SONY VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS Tom Holland in a scene from “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios said today that they would be teaming up once more to produce a third film in the “Spider-Man” series starring Holland.

    Tom Holland in a scene from “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios said today that they would be teaming up once more to produce a third film in the “Spider-Man” series starring Holland.

LOS ANGELES >> Spider-Man won’t be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon.

After a public fallout last month, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios have found a way to work together. The studios said today that they would be teaming up once more to produce a third “Spider-Man” film starring Tom Holland.

Disputes over the profit-sharing structure put Spidey’s future in the MCU in doubt, much to the chagrin of many fans who had enjoyed seeing Spider-Man fighting alongside The Avengers.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement that he’s thrilled that the character’s journey in the MCU is continuing. Producer Amy Pascal added that it has been a “winning partnership” for both studios.

The next Spidey film will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

