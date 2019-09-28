Vehicle crash in Kahuku closes Kamehameha Highway in both directions

A vehicle crash this morning has resulted in the closure of 56-225 Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku in both directions.
No reroutes are available. Motorists are advised to avoid the route.
A vehicle crash this morning has resulted in the closure of 56-225 Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku in both directions.
No reroutes are available. Motorists are advised to avoid the route.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.