Lane of Likelike Highway to close today for sign repair

The right Honolulu-bound lane of Likelike Highway will be temporarily closed to traffic this morning for emergency sign repairs.
The closure is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
