At least 4 killed after Nanfangao Bridge bridge collapses in Taiwan

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 5:16 p.m.

  • Video by AP

  • TAIWAN’S MILITARY NEWS AGENCY VIA AP This image made from video provided by Taiwan’s Military News Agency shows Nanfangao Bridge, collapsed in Nanfangao, eastern Taiwan. The towering arch bridge over a bay collapsed Tuesday, sending a burning oil tanker truck falling onto boats in the water below.

  • TAIWAN’S MILITARY NEWS AGENCY VIA AP In this photo released by Ministry of National Defense, damaged ships are pulled after towering arch bridge collapsed in Nanfangao, eastern Taiwan. The 140-meter-long (460-feet) bridge collapsed, sending a burning oil tanker truck falling onto boats in the water below.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN >> Taiwanese authorities say four bodies have been found and two people are missing after three fishing boats were hit by an oil tanker truck that fell off a collapsing bridge.

The National Fire Agency said Wednesday that two of the victims were Indonesian and another was Filipino. The fourth body has not been identified.

Taiwan’s military deployed a floatable bridge as the search continued.

The 140-meter (460-foot) -long arched bridge collapsed Tuesday into a bay in eastern Taiwan. Ten people were taken to hospitals with injuries, including the truck driver.

The collapse occurred hours after a typhoon swept by Taiwan, but it wasn’t clear if the storm triggered the collapse.

Many Filipinos and Indonesians work on fishing boats registered in Taiwan.

