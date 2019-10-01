Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson returning to WWE for ‘Smackdown’ appearance

Do you smell what “The Rock” is cooking this Friday?

Former Hawaii resident and movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to the WWE universe this Friday night for the debut of “Smackdown” on Fox.

Johnson, who was known during his pro wresting days as “The People’s Champ,” often raised an eyebrow and “laid the smackdown” on his opponents.

“There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home,” Johnson announced on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

“SmackDown” debuts Friday on Fox. Visit wwe.com for more details.