 Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson returning to WWE for ‘Smackdown’ appearance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson returning to WWE for ‘Smackdown’ appearance

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 p.m.

  • Video courtesy WWE

    "We're All Superstars" as SmackDown debuts Friday on FOX.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson participates in a Wrestlemania XXVII press conference at Times Square in 2011 in New York. Johnson is returning to the WWE universe this Friday night for the debut of “Smackdown.”

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson participates in a Wrestlemania XXVII press conference at Times Square in 2011 in New York. Johnson is returning to the WWE universe this Friday night for the debut of “Smackdown.”

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2002

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2002

Do you smell what “The Rock” is cooking this Friday?

Former Hawaii resident and movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to the WWE universe this Friday night for the debut of “Smackdown” on Fox.

Johnson, who was known during his pro wresting days as “The People’s Champ,” often raised an eyebrow and “laid the smackdown” on his opponents.

“There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home,” Johnson announced on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“SmackDown” debuts Friday on Fox. Visit wwe.com for more details.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Police release photo of suspect in Sand Island attempted murder
Looking Back

Scroll Up