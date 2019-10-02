TODAY
BOWLING
ILH boys and girls: 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.
VOLLEYBALL
OIA West Division I Girls: Mililani at Radford: Aiea at Leilehua, games at 7 p.m.
OIA West Division I/II Girls: Waialua at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Kapolei at Pearl City; Waianae at Campbell, games at 7 p.m.
WATER POLO
ILH Division I boys: Punahou at ‘Iolani,
6 p.m.
ILH Division II boys: Punahou at ‘Iolani,
5 p.m.
THURSDAY
BOWLING
OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.
OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.
FOOTBALL
BIIF Division II: Ka’u at
Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division II girls: University at
St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.
ILH Division I-AA girls: ‘Iolani at
Le Jardin, 6 p.m.
ILH Division III girls: Flex playoff date, if necessary.
OIA East Division I/II Girls: Kailua at Kahuku; McKinley at Roosevelt, at 7 p.m.
WATER POLO
ILH boys: Varsity II—Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.
ILH
Boys varsity, division II
Le Jardin 13, Mid Pacific 6.
Goal scorers–LJA: Bronson Birdsall 4, Logan Lefforge 3, Scott Parrish 2, Matthew Kirley, Angus Tanner, Kawika Tumilowicz, Marcus Webster. MPI: Bubba Kiyabu 2, Lukas Mathews 2, Fin Curran, Randy Fukui.
ILH
Tuesday
Girls varsity, division I
‘Iolani def. Kamehameha 25-22, 25-23,
25-19.
Punahou def. Mid Pacific 25-14, 26-24, 25-18.
Maryknoll def. Hawaii Baptist 20-25,
25-19, 25-21, 16-25, 15-12.
Le Jardin def. Sacred Hearts 25-10, 25-15, 25-14.
Girls varsity, division II
Damien def. La Pietra 25-23, 25-22, 25-18.
Girls varsity, division I-AA
Punahou II def. Le Jardin II 25-22, 25-10.
Girls varsity, division III
Island Pacific def. Lanakila Baptist 25-11, 25-10, 25-22.
Assets def. Hawaiian Mission 25-11,
23-25, 25-22.
OIA West
Tuesday
Girls varsity, division I
Waianae def. Aiea 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18.
Girls varsity, division I/II
Radford def. Waipahu 19-25, 25-22,
25-19, 25-15.
Girls white, division I/II
Waianae def. Aiea 21-15, 21-13.
Girls junior varsity, division I
Aiea def. Waianae 21-16, 21-8.
Girls junior varsity, division I/II
Waipahu def. Radford 21-19, 19-21, 15-9.
OIA EAST
Tuesday
Girls varsity, division I
Kahuku def. Kaiser 25-16, 25-15, 25-20.
Girls white, division I
Kahuku def. Kaiser 16-21, 21-18, -15-9.
Girls junior varsity, division I
Kahuku def. Kaiser 20-21, 21-5, 15-8.
Sept. 26
Girls varsity, division I
Farrington def. Kalaheo 25-22, 25-20,
25-21.
Girls junior varsity, division I
Farrington def. Kalaheo 21-8, 21-10.
Girls white, division I
Farrington def. Kalaheo 21-12, 21-16.
BIIF
Tuesday
Girls varsity
Hawaii Prep def. Parker 25-9, 25-6, 25-4.
Girls junior varsity
Hawaii Prep def. Parker 25-11, 25-12.
Monday
Kamehameha Hawaii def. Christian Liberty
25-12, 25-16, 25-13.
ILH
Tuesday
Boys varsity
At Hickam Bowling Center
Punahou 2, Island Pacific 1
Maryknoll 3, University 0
Kamehameha 3, Hanalani 0
Mid Pacific 2, Sacred Hearts 1
Damien 3, St. Andrew’s 1
High game/series
ULS– Zaylee–Ann Nazaire 139/ 364
KS– Randi Love 190/ 481
MPI– Kauilani Chun 185/ 490
PUN– Hannah Urbano 155/
Arianna Antoku 412
IPA– Kristin Chun 159/ 418
SHA– Sugar Chung 161/ 446
HAN– Skylar Murao 140/
Sydney Eykyn 384
MS– Isabella Chong-Navarre 178/ 430
DMS– Curstyn Yoshimoto 179/
Angeline Agag 389
SA– Leticia Au 149/367
Boys junior varsity
Sacred Hearts 3, Mid Pacific 0
Damien 3, St. Andrew’s 0
Monday
Boys varsity
Hawaii Baptist 2, Punahou 1
Boys junior varsity
Hawaii Baptist Gold 3, Punahou 0.
TENNIS
ILH
Tuesday
Junior varsity
‘Iolani 5, St. Andrew’s Priority 0
