TODAY

BOWLING

ILH boys and girls: 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West Division I Girls: Mililani at Radford: Aiea at Leilehua, games at 7 p.m.

OIA West Division I/II Girls: Waialua at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Kapolei at Pearl City; Waianae at Campbell, games at 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I boys: Punahou at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Punahou at ‘Iolani,

5 p.m.

THURSDAY

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

FOOTBALL

BIIF Division II: Ka’u at

Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II girls: University at

St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

ILH Division I-AA girls: ‘Iolani at

Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Flex playoff date, if necessary.

OIA East Division I/II Girls: Kailua at Kahuku; McKinley at Roosevelt, at 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity II—Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH

Boys varsity, division II

Le Jardin 13, Mid Pacific 6.

Goal scorers–LJA: Bronson Birdsall 4, Logan Lefforge 3, Scott Parrish 2, Matthew Kirley, Angus Tanner, Kawika Tumilowicz, Marcus Webster. MPI: Bubba Kiyabu 2, Lukas Mathews 2, Fin Curran, Randy Fukui.

ILH

Tuesday

Girls varsity, division I

‘Iolani def. Kamehameha 25-22, 25-23,

25-19.

Punahou def. Mid Pacific 25-14, 26-24, 25-18.

Maryknoll def. Hawaii Baptist 20-25,

25-19, 25-21, 16-25, 15-12.

Le Jardin def. Sacred Hearts 25-10, 25-15, 25-14.

Girls varsity, division II

Damien def. La Pietra 25-23, 25-22, 25-18.

Girls varsity, division I-AA

Punahou II def. Le Jardin II 25-22, 25-10.

Girls varsity, division III

Island Pacific def. Lanakila Baptist 25-11, 25-10, 25-22.

Assets def. Hawaiian Mission 25-11,

23-25, 25-22.

OIA West

Tuesday

Girls varsity, division I

Waianae def. Aiea 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18.

Girls varsity, division I/II

Radford def. Waipahu 19-25, 25-22,

25-19, 25-15.

Girls white, division I/II

Waianae def. Aiea 21-15, 21-13.

Girls junior varsity, division I

Aiea def. Waianae 21-16, 21-8.

Girls junior varsity, division I/II

Waipahu def. Radford 21-19, 19-21, 15-9.

OIA EAST

Tuesday

Girls varsity, division I

Kahuku def. Kaiser 25-16, 25-15, 25-20.

Girls white, division I

Kahuku def. Kaiser 16-21, 21-18, -15-9.

Girls junior varsity, division I

Kahuku def. Kaiser 20-21, 21-5, 15-8.

Sept. 26

Girls varsity, division I

Farrington def. Kalaheo 25-22, 25-20,

25-21.

Girls junior varsity, division I

Farrington def. Kalaheo 21-8, 21-10.

Girls white, division I

Farrington def. Kalaheo 21-12, 21-16.

BIIF

Tuesday

Girls varsity

Hawaii Prep def. Parker 25-9, 25-6, 25-4.

Girls junior varsity

Hawaii Prep def. Parker 25-11, 25-12.

Monday

Kamehameha Hawaii def. Christian Liberty

25-12, 25-16, 25-13.

ILH

Tuesday

Boys varsity

At Hickam Bowling Center

Punahou 2, Island Pacific 1

Maryknoll 3, University 0

Kamehameha 3, Hanalani 0

Mid Pacific 2, Sacred Hearts 1

Damien 3, St. Andrew’s 1

High game/series

ULS– Zaylee–Ann Nazaire 139/ 364

KS– Randi Love 190/ 481

MPI– Kauilani Chun 185/ 490

PUN– Hannah Urbano 155/

Arianna Antoku 412

IPA– Kristin Chun 159/ 418

SHA– Sugar Chung 161/ 446

HAN– Skylar Murao 140/

Sydney Eykyn 384

MS– Isabella Chong-Navarre 178/ 430

DMS– Curstyn Yoshimoto 179/

Angeline Agag 389

SA– Leticia Au 149/367

Boys junior varsity

Sacred Hearts 3, Mid Pacific 0

Damien 3, St. Andrew’s 0

Monday

Boys varsity

Hawaii Baptist 2, Punahou 1

Boys junior varsity

Hawaii Baptist Gold 3, Punahou 0.

TENNIS

ILH

Tuesday

Junior varsity

‘Iolani 5, St. Andrew’s Priority 0