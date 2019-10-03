Heavy rain prompts flood advisory for Maui

Heavy rain has prompted a flood advisory for the island of Maui this morning.
At 5:01 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Honokohau, according to the National Weather Service. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour.
The advisory is in effect through 8 a.m.
Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Kahului, Kapalua, Honokohau, Kahakuloa, Puunene, Haliimaile, Pauwela, Paia, Makawao, Wailuku, Waiehu and Haiku-Pauwela.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.