Heavy rain prompts flood advisory for Maui

Heavy rain has prompted a flood advisory for the island of Maui this morning.

At 5:01 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Honokohau, according to the National Weather Service. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

The advisory is in effect through 8 a.m.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Kahului, Kapalua, Honokohau, Kahakuloa, Puunene, Haliimaile, Pauwela, Paia, Makawao, Wailuku, Waiehu and Haiku-Pauwela.