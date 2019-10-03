Man arrested for machete incident during argument on Kahekili Highway

Maui police arrested a man who put a machete to another man’s neck while seated in his car following an argument at Kahekili Highway on Wednesday night.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Wailuku patrol officers responded to a call near mile point 5.5 on Kahekili Highway in Waihee.

Callers had reported that the male offender, identified as John Kahaialii, 37, was involved in verbal altercation with a 38 year-old male victim on Kahekili Highway. During the altercation, Kahaialii reportedly punched the male victim once while he was seated inside his car. Then Kahaialii allegedly reached into the car and placed a machete at the male victim’s neck.

Police arrested Kahaialii for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and terroristic threatening. He was charged for both offenses, and posted $2,000 bail.