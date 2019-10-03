Parental Guidance: ‘Abominable’

“ABOMINABLE”

>> Rated: PG for some action and mild rude humor.

>> What it’s about: A grieving Chinese girl goes on a grand adventure to return a Yeti to his Himalayan home. “This is a film with a specifically Chinese perspective, the culture imprinted in small details and in larger world views and philosophies.”

>> The kid attractor factor: The warm humor and animation.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Never forget the importance of family. Honor nature and all creatures with compassion and understanding. Hone your gift.

>> Violence: Some chase sequences and peril.

>> Language: None

>> Sexuality: None

>> Drugs: None

>> Parents advisory: A stunning animated film with fun for all ages.