Parental Guidance: ‘Abominable’

“ABOMINABLE”
>> Rated: PG for some action and mild rude humor.
>> What it’s about: A grieving Chinese girl goes on a grand adventure to return a Yeti to his Himalayan home. “This is a film with a specifically Chinese perspective, the culture imprinted in small details and in larger world views and philosophies.”
>> The kid attractor factor: The warm humor and animation.
>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Never forget the importance of family. Honor nature and all creatures with compassion and understanding. Hone your gift.
>> Violence: Some chase sequences and peril.
>> Language: None
>> Sexuality: None
>> Drugs: None
>> Parents advisory: A stunning animated film with fun for all ages.
