Anti-TMT march will close parts of Ala Moana Boulevard and Kalakaua Avenue

Honolulu police are advising drivers that parts of Ala Moana Boulevard and Kalakaua Avenue will be closed Saturday afternoon as opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope conduct an Aloha Aina Unity March.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., Ala Moana Boulevard at Atkinson Drive will be closed in the eastbound direction. Subsequent closures along Kalakaua Avenue are also scheduled until 5 p.m. as the march makes its way to Kapiolani Park.

The Waikiki march is expected to start at 1 p.m. at Ala Moana Beach Park and make its way to Kapiolani Park, where there will be an evening program.

Opponents of the $1.4 billion telescope slated for construction at Mauna Kea have stepped up their campaign through rallies and outreach events this week. Unity marches are are also planned for Saturday on Molokai, Maui and Kauai.