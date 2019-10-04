Trades weakening Saturday, but cooler temperatures lie ahead

Breezy tradewinds continue for one more day, but are expected to diminish on Saturday in Hawaii, according to National Weather Service forecasters. Light and variable trades will take over from Saturday through Tuesday, along with a drying trend.

However, cooler temperature trends are in the seven-day forecast, providing relief from months of hot and humid weather.

Scattered showers continue for most isles today, with highs ranging from 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit and trades from 15 to 20 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows range from 69 to 74.

The heat index, a measure of what it feels like when temperature and relative humidity are combined, is expected to reach as high as 96 degrees in Honolulu, 94 in Kapolei and Kahului, 91 in Hilo and 90 in Lihue.

Two record high matches were logged by NWS on Thursday. A record high of 88 degrees in Hilo tied with the previous one set in 1998. A high or 88 degrees in Lihue tied the previous record set in 1993.

A small craft advisory for waters around Maui County, including Maalaea Bay, the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels and leeward and southeast waters of the Big Island remains in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday.