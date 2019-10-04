UH-Maui College closes for day due to anonymous threat

University of Hawaii officials have closed the UH-Maui College campus due to an anonymous threat made early this morning.

At about 11 a.m. today, the university sent out an alert, saying that after conferring with Maui police, the campus would be closed for the rest of the day as a precautionary measure. The university asked all to “depart from the campus in a safe and orderly manner.”

An inital alert had gone out at about an hour and a half earlier, informing the college community that the police had received the anonymous threat to the campus through a 911 call at 6 a.m. today, and that security patrols would be increased.

Maui police are investigating the threat.

University officials said anyone with safety concerns should call campus security at 984-3255 or 911.