Man’s remains removed from remote area of Maunawili

The Honolulu Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter lifted the remains of an identified male from a remote area in Maunawili.
Honolulu police said the body was found in a mountainous area at 10:21 a.m. and that there were no initial signs of foul play. Police classified the case as an unattended death.
HFD spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said the department was asked to assist police recover the body at 3:19 p.m. He said the department sent its Rescue Unit to recover the remains and prepare them to be air lifted.
The Air 1 helicopter picked up the remains and took them to the Maunawili Valley Neighborhood Park. HFD then turned the remains over to the Honolulu Medical Examiner, Seguirant said.
