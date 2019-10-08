Ewa Beach man released after fatal shooting

A 54-year-old Ewa Beach man, who fatally shot outside his front door a 37-year-old man armed with a knife, was released Saturday with no charges.

Police arrested the 54-year-old at 9:15 p.m. Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder on Aama Place.

Police said the older man opened his front door at 9 p.m. and shot the younger man, who was on his property holding a knife.

Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the 37-year-old dead.

Homicide Lt. Dina Thoemmes said once the investigation is completed, police will present the information to the prosecutor’s office, which will decide whether to pursue the case or not.