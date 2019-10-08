Recipe: Packed with garlic, shrimp salad a perfect tapas dish

Hot, spicy shrimp with lots of garlic is a popular tapas dish. By adding some thick country bread and a quick salad, it becomes an entire meal.

Belgium endive, sometimes called chicory, is a small cigar-shaped head of lettuce with tightly packed leaves.

HOT PEPPER SHRIMP

By Linda Gassenheimer

2 large slices country-style whole-grain bread

2 teaspoons olive oil

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

3/4 pound peeled shrimp

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Toast bread and place on 2 plates. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add oil and pepper flakes.

When oil is hot, add shrimp and garlic. Toss shrimp 2 to 3 minutes or until no longer translucent. Remove from heat and spoon over bread, including pan juices. Sprinkle with parsley (if using), salt and pepper. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 299 calories, 8.7 g total fat, 1.4 g saturated fat, 258 mg cholesterol, 365 mg sodium, 15.1 g carbohydrate, 2.3 g fiber, 1.8 g sugar, 38.5 g protein.

PIMENTO ENDIVE SALAD

By Linda Gassenheimer

2 medium Belgium endive lettuce

1/2 cup drained canned pimento peppers

1 cup rinsed and drained Great Northern beans

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Wipe endive with a damp paper towel (don’t rinse or leaves will brown). Cut into 1/2-inch slices and place in small salad bowl (you should have about 2 cups).

Cut pimentos into 1-inch strips and add to bowl along with the beans. Drizzle with olive oil and add salt and pepper. Toss well. Serve with shrimp. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 229 calories, 7.6 g total fat, 1.1 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 16 mg sodium, 31.5 g carbohydrate, 8.3 g fiber, 1.9 g sugar, 10.8 g protein.