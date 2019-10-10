Washington man dies after hiking Kauai’s Secret Falls Trail

A 74-year-old man, who died Wednesday after collapsing on a Kauai hiking trail in Wailua, has been identified as Maurice Irwin of Washington.

Kauai police responded at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to a report that a man had collapsed on the Secret Falls Trail.

Kauai Fire Department personnel performed CPR while extracting Irwin from the trail, Kauai police said in a news release.

AMR medics took over resuscitation while transporting Irwin to Wilcox Medical Center.

Police said no suspicious circumstances were found.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, helped the family.