Fallen tree closes Kailua-bound lanes of Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe

The Kailua-bound lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Haiku Road have been shut down this morning due to a fallen branch blocking the lanes.
Traffic has been rerouted to Haiku Road.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
The Kailua-bound lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Haiku Road have been shut down this morning due to a fallen branch blocking the lanes.
Traffic has been rerouted to Haiku Road.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.