Heavy rains, chance of thunderstorms, continue for Kauai, Oahu through this afternoon

Following a night of thunder and lightning, forecasters say deep tropical moisture will persist across the western half of the Hawaiian isles today, bringing heavy rainfall and a chance of thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu.

The flash flood watch posted for Niihau, Kauai and Oahu has been extended through this afternoon. An earlier flash flood warning for Oahu was canceled as of 7:20 a.m. today.

Today’s highs range from 85 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, with easterly winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows range from 72 to 77 degrees.

Earlier this morning, at 4:45 a.m., National Weather Service officials observed rainfall rates above 2 inches per hour on radar over West Oahu and the Honolulu metro area, prompting the flash flood warning for Oahu.

A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding, which is life threatening. NWS reminds the public not to cross fast-flowing water in a vehicle or on foot.

On Thursday, the NWS logged a record rainfall as well as a record high temperature.

A record daily rainfall of 3.87 inches was set at Hilo, surpassing the previous record of 1.54 inches in 2018. A record high of 87 at Lihue matched the old record set in 2017. A record high of 95 degrees was set at Kahului, breaking the old record of 93 degrees set in 1984.

Drier weather and trade winds are forecast to return by this evening, and to continue over the weekend through early next week as the moisture moves west of the state.