Let me say right off the bat: The Pali Lanes bowling alley has not been saved. Read more

Let me say right off the bat: The Pali Lanes bowling alley has not been saved. On Jan. 31, 2020, the current lease will expire. Then starting in February, Pali Lanes will be on a month-to-month lease. We sadly do not have a long-term lease.

However, I am not afraid. Pali Lanes is the heart and soul of Kailua. Pali Lanes is dedicated to serving Windward Oahu for decades to come.

However, we need the community’s help. We need the community to come to our monthly meetings and testify before the Kailua Neighborhood Board. We need you to help us save Pali Lanes.

Christian Arakawa

Vice President, Team #SavePaliLanes

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.