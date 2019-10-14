Rainbow Wahine drop to No. 22 in volleyball poll after road loss

Hawaii dropping a road volleyball match last week led to the Rainbow Wahine dropping three spots in today’s Top 25.

Hawaii (14-3, 4-2 Big West) was at No. 22 in the American Coaches Volleyball Association poll, down from last week’s No. 19. The Wahine split their conference matches; they were swept at Cal Poly on Friday and swept UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Both the Gauchos (15-2, 5-1) and Mustangs (13-5, 6-0) received votes in today’s ranking, UCSB with 14 and Cal Poly with 12.

Baylor (15-0), which handed Hawaii its first loss of the season, remained at No. 1 for a third straight week. The Bears received 61 of the 64 first-place votes.

The top five stayed the same with defending national champion Stanford (11-3) receiving two votes and Pitt (17-1) one vote. Texas (11-1) remained and No, 4 and Nebraska (13-2) at No. 5.

Washington (13-3), losing to the Wahine the opening week of the season, moved up a spot to No. 10 while Missouri (10-4), which lost to Hawaii at the Baylor Invitational, fell three spots to No. 15.

Also today, the Wahine’s RPI went up five to 9. The Ratings Percentage Index is a computer-generated system that rates strength of schedule based on a team’s record, the record of its opponents and the record of those opponents’ opponents.

Hawaii opened in last week’s inaugural RPI at 14. Teams that have an RPI of 16 and better traditionally have been awarded hosting duties for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.