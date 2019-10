Architectural and engineering firm Bowers + Kubota (B+K) has hired Warren Matsumoto as a project inspector and Todd Sugita as a project coordinator. Read more

>> Architectural and engineering firm Bowers + Kubota (B+K) has hired Warren Matsumoto as a project inspector and Todd Sugita as a project coordinator.

Anthology Marketing has announced the following promotions:

>> Czarina Caberto to account executive from assistant account executive. Caberto joined Anthology in 2018 and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing and management from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

>> Analyn Delos Santos to associate experience designer from digital production assistant. Delos Santos joined Anthology in 2017 and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in creative media from the University of Hawaii West Oahu.

