Titans to start Ryan Tannehill over Marcus Mariota at QB, reports say

Former backup Ryan Tannehill will be named the Tennessee Titans starting quarterback over Marcus Mariota for Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Chargers, further throwing into doubt Mariota’s future with the team, multiple sites are reporting.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Titans.

Tannehill, who was acquired in a March trade with Miami, replaced Mariota in the third quarter of an eventual 16-0 loss to the Denver Broncos. Afterward head coach Mike Vrabel said he was unsure who would start in Week 7 but would have a decision early in the week.

It was the first action of the season for Tannehill, 31, an eight-year NFL veteran. Tannehill started 88 games for the Dolphins between 2012 and ’18 and was Miami’s first pick (and the eighth overall selection) in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Titans are 2-4.

Mariota was pulled from the loss in Denver after completing just seven of 18 passes for 63 yards and two interceptions while being sacked three times.

Tannehill was also unable to get the Titans on the scoreboard but completed 13 of 16 passes for 144 yards with an interception. He was sacked four times.

Mariota is in the final year of his 2015 rookie contract with the Titans.