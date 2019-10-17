Breezy trades, windward showers forecast for Hawaiian Islands

National Weather Service forecasters expect breezy trades and passing windward showers through the rest of the week for Hawaii.

Although heavy rains were in an earlier forecast, with a chance of thunderstorms, less than 0.55 inches fell on any part of the islands. Hilo airport logged the most, at 0.54 inches, according to preliminary data, while Lihue Airport recorded 0.45 inches. Honolulu Airport only recorded 0.08 inches.

Humidity and rainfall may increase this weekend, however, as a wind shift allows tropical moisture to move over the isles, mainly for Hawaii island and Maui County.

Today will be partly sunny for most isles, with highs between 83 to 88 degrees Fahrenheit and east winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows range from 73 to 78 degrees.

In Honolulu, highs are expected to reach near 87 degrees, with east winds around 15 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Surf along east-facing shores will trend up slightly over the next couple of days as trade winds strengthen, but surf is expected to remain below advisory levels along all shores through early next week.

A small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay and Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels has been extended through 6 a.m. Friday.