Man dies in Kailua house fire

A man died in a late-night residential fire in Kailua Wednesday.

Six units with more than 20 firefighters responded to the blaze at a home at 864 Akumu St. shortly before 11:55 p.m. When they arrived, they observed light smoke emanating from the rear of the residence, said Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant.

Seguirant said a man, woman and child in the home reportedly heard cries for help from another man in the residence, described to be in his 50s with limited mobility.

They attempted to rescue him but heavy smoke and flames hampered their efforts. Seguirant said the two adults escaped the fire with the child and alerted responding firefighters that the man was still in the home.

Firefighters found him dead inside a bedroom. Honolulu police and the medical examiner’s office were notified.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at approximately 12:25 a.m. today.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.