Police investigating after dead man found with stab wounds on Waianae Coast

Honolulu police are investigating after a man was found dead with stab wounds in a car on the Waianae Coast.

The man was discovered at about 11 a.m. today and apparently had been stabbed multiple times, Emergency Medical Services said.

EMS pronounced him dead on arrival at 83502 Farrington Highway, west of Keaau Beach Park.

Police said the man was in a car and did not immediately have further information.