Man, 24, charged with murder in Kalihi shooting

Prosecutors have charged a 24-year-old man with murder in connection with Monday’s deadly shooting in Kalihi.

Leri Robert, also known as Iso Paul, appeared before Judge Russel Nagata in District Court today after prosecutors charged him Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of a 20-year-old man identified in court documents as Kerry Lewi.

Robert also was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder and two firearm-related offenses. His bail is set at $1 million.

A few hours after his court appearance ended, an Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against Robert, charging him with murder in Lewi’s death.

The deadly shooting occurred at about 1:10 a.m. Monday on Kalaunu Street at Kalihi Valley Homes.

Police said a suspect, later identified as Robert, shot Lewi in the upper torso. He was taken to a trauma hospital where he died.

Robert allegedly shot another man, 19, who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Robert fled the scene on foot but turned himself in to police that afternoon.

He was convicted in 2018 for possession of an open container of intoxicating liquor in a public area, a petty misdemeanor.