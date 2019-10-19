comscore Maui mayor defies Council, pursues Supreme Court appeal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui mayor defies Council, pursues Supreme Court appeal

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced Friday that he plans to forge ahead with the county’s injection well appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court despite the County Council’s vote to discontinue the case. Read more

Previous Story
EPA delays removal of lead-contaminated soil under Kalihi street

Scroll Up