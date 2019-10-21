Louis and Katherine Kealoha scheduled to plead guilty to federal charges Tuesday

Louis and Katherine Kealoha are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to plead guilty to federal charges as part of separate plea agreements, ending a years-long prosecution that toppled one of Oahu’s most prominent power couples.

Louis Kealoha, the retired police chief, will plead to one count of bank fraud, his attorney said.

Katherine Kealoha, a former deputy prosecutor, will plead guilty to bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and “misprision” of a felony – failing to report a felony as a law enforcement officer, according to one of her attorneys.

The couple and two police officers were convicted in June of conspiracy and obstruction of justice for trying to frame Katherine’s uncle for a crime he didn’t commit and then lying to federal investigators about their actions.

The Kealohas also were facing a bank fraud trial in January, but their separate plea deals – if accepted by the court – would mean the trial will not be held.

Katherine Kealoha misprision of a felony would settle a separate case in which she and her brother were accused of drug-related charges.

All three cases stemmed from a wide-ranging federal investigation into public corruption that is continuing.

As part of the plea deals, the Kealohas are agreeing to cooperate with investigators.

Louis Kealoha recently filed for divorce.

