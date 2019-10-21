Critical pedestrian crash closes makai-bound lanes of Kapahulu Avenue

Honolulu police have closed the southbound lanes of Kapahulu Avenue at Kuhio Avenue today because of a critical pedestrian crash.
The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m.
Police said motorists should use alternate routes.
Honolulu police have closed the southbound lanes of Kapahulu Avenue at Kuhio Avenue today because of a critical pedestrian crash.
The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m.
Police said motorists should use alternate routes.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.