Critical pedestrian crash closes makai-bound lanes of Kapahulu Avenue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Critical pedestrian crash closes makai-bound lanes of Kapahulu Avenue

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6 p.m.
  • COURTESY CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU Police investigate a critical pedestrian crash near the intersection of Kuhio and Kapahulu avenues this afternoon.

    COURTESY CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

    Police investigate a critical pedestrian crash near the intersection of Kuhio and Kapahulu avenues this afternoon.

Honolulu police have closed the southbound lanes of Kapahulu Avenue at Kuhio Avenue today because of a critical pedestrian crash.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m.

Police said motorists should use alternate routes.

