Trades to pick up, another record high for Kahului

Tradewinds are expected to pick up again in the Hawaiian Islands, National Weather Service forecasters said, and return to moderate levels today and tomorrow before weakening again midweek.

Today is expected to be partly sunny, with highs ranging from 84 to 89 degrees Fahrenheit and east winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows range from 71 to 76 degrees.

For Honolulu, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and gusts as high as 24 miles per hour. Light rains are possible.

There may be an increase in showers for the Big Island later today and tonight due to an area of moisture.

Surf along west-facing shores will be 1 to 3 feet through Tuesday, and 2 to 4 feet for north-, south- and east-facing shores through Tuesday. Trades will push short-period wind waves onto east facing shores for at least the next couple of days, trending down later in the week.

A moderate northwest swell is possible Thursday into next weekend.

Despite cooler fall temperatures, some record highs and ties were set over the weekend for Kahului.

On Sunday, a record high of 95 degrees was set at Kahului, breaking the previous one of 93 set in 1996. On Saturday, a record high of 94 degrees at Kahului matched the previous record set in 1984.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for Maalaea Bay and Pailolo Channel through 6 a.m. Wednesday.