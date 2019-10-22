Breezy trades to remain through Wednesday as northwest swells roll in

Moderate tradewinds will remain in place in the Hawaiian Islands through Wednesday, according to forecasters, but will ease Thursday through Saturday as a series of fronts approach from the northwest.

The trades are then expected to strengthen Sunday through early next week, according to the National Weather Service. Fairly typical tradewind weather will prevail, with possible windward and mauka showers or a stray shower on the leeward side from time to time.

Today’s highs are from 86 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit for most isles, with winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour. Lows tonight range from 71 to 76 degrees.

Surf today is 3 to 5 feet along north- and east-facing shores, and 2 to 4 feet on south- and west-facing shores through Wednesday.

A series of northwest swells is expected to start rolling in over the next few days, with each bump successively larger.

A small bump rolls in on Wednesday, followed by a moderate northwest swell on Friday. On Saturday night, a large northwest swell arrives, bringing advisory level surf to the north and west facing shores starting Sunday, and peaking Monday, then trending down slowly.

Despite cooler temperatures, a few record highs and matches have been set this month, particlarly, in Kahului, Maui.

On Monday, a record high of 92 degrees in Kahului matched the previous record set in 2009. On Sunday, a record high of 95 in Kahului beat the previous record of 93 set in 1996.