State warns against swimming in Honolulu Harbor, Nuuanu Stream

Approximately 400 gallons of sewage entered Nuuanu Stream on Monday, out of a total 960 gallons discharged at 1330 Liliha Street, the Hawaii State Department of Health Clean Water Branch annnounced.

The sewage spilled from a clean out cap; the possible cause was grease build up in the sewer line, City and County of Honolulu spokesperson Alexander Zannes said via email.

The City Department of Environmental Services recovered 400 gallons, while an additional 400 gallons entered a storm drain that emptied into the stream that flows into Honolulu Harbor.

The remaining 160 gallons dissipated on the ground, Zannes said.

Warnng signs were posted along the stream today at the College Walk, N. Beretania Street, N. Hotel Street, N. King Street and N. Nimitz Highway bridges.

The public is advised to stay out of the waters of Nuuanu Stream below North Kukui Street, and Honolulu harbor near the mouth of Nuuanu Stream, until warning signs have been removed, the Clean Water Branch said.

“We usually like to see at least three days’ worth of water samples so we can see a trend in reduction before we cancel the advisory,” said branch director Myron Honda.

Wastewater advisories are also posted at this link.