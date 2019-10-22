Recipe: Fish tacos, avocado salad make dinner simple

Tacos, a traditional Mexican dish, have become an American favorite.

These fish tacos take only minutes to make and get a lot of flavor from Old Bay Seasoning, which can be found in the spice section of most supermarkets.

Serve the tacos as an open sandwich or fold them over taco style. Either way they make a simple, delicious dinner.

A salad of fresh avocados rounds out the meal.

To save preparation time, use fresh diced tomatoes and onions found in the produce department.

FISH TACOS

By Linda Gassenheimer

3/4 pound white fish fillet (such as tilapia or sole)

1 tablespoon reduced-sodium Old Bay seasoning

1 teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoons lime juice, plus 1 lime for garnish

Olive oil spray

3/4 cup diced tomatoes

3/4 cup diced onion

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 (6-inch) flour tortillas

2 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise

1 cup shredded lettuce

Sprinkle both sides of the fish with Old Bay seasoning and paprika. Squeeze 2 teaspoons lime juice over the fish.

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high and spray with olive oil spray. Saute fish 3 minutes. Turn fish and add tomatoes and onion to skillet. Saute 4 minutes. Fish should be opaque, not translucent. Season with salt and pepper.

While fish cooks, wrap tortillas in paper towel and microwave 30 seconds. Or, wrap in foil and place in a toaster oven or under a broiler for a minute to warm.

Spread mayonnaise on one side of each tortilla. Top with shredded lettuce, then fish. Spoon tomatoes and onion on top and fold in half. Cut whole lime into quarters and place two quarters on each plate. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 464 calories, 14.8 g total fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 84 mg cholesterol, 41 g protein, 42.5 g carbohydrate, 4.5 g fiber, 590 mg sodium.

AVOCADO SALAD

By Linda Gassenheimer

1/2 small ripe avocado, peeled, seeded and sliced

2 tablespoons oil and vinegar dressing

4 cups shredded lettuce

Combine avocado and dressing in bowl. Divide lettuce between 2 plates. Just before serving, place avocado slices and dressing over lettuce. Serves 2.

>> Note: To make your own vinaigrette from scratch, combine 3 parts oil with 1 part of any acid (vinegar or citrus juice, for example); whisk or shake in a jar until well combined. Season to taste with herbs, salt and pepper.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (using reduced fat dressing): 84 calories, 6.5 g total fat, 0.8 g saturated fat, 1 mg cholesterol, 1.9 g protein, 6.7 g carbohydrate, 4.3 g fiber, 15 mg sodium.