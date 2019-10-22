New Mexico suspends starting quarterback ‘indefinitely’ before face-off with University of Hawaii

Four days before it is scheduled to play the University of Hawaii, New Mexico announced today that it has suspended its starting quarterback.

Senior Sheriron Jones is suspended “indefinitely,” head coach Bob Davie said at today’s press conference in Albuquerque, N. M., where the 2-5 Lobos play UH Saturday in a Mountain West Conference game.

Davie declined to disclose a reason for the suspension.

Jones began his career at the University of Tennessee before transferring to a junior college and, then, UNM,

Tevaka Tuioti is expected to start against UH. Tuioti, a 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound redshirt sophomore, was recruited by UH out of Long Beach, Calif.

Tuioti is the more accomplished passer of the two, having completed 43 of 87 passes for 720 yards with 5 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.