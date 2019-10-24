Teen says police punched and used Taser on him at Kalaeloa protest

The estimated 150 to 175 law enforcement officers outnumbered the 125 or so opponents of the AES Corp.’s wind turbine project again at Kalaeloa Wednesday night.

Police carried away a young man and a young woman at about 11:20 p.m., arresting them. They remained on the driveway after police warned the crowd to move, seated back-to-back on the pavement, their hands duct-taped together.

Kaukaohu Wahilani, 52, of Waianae, one of the leaders of the group, called it overkill since the group maintained a non-violent protest.

“It’s appearance of excessive force in the amount of numbers,” he said. “But they’ve been cordial and professional.”

However, Wahilani’s nephew, Stetson “Mana” Morales, who chained himself by the neck to a gate on Sunday night said that older officers were watching over him and were respectful, but two younger officers took over.

One of the younger officers started punching him in the ribs and back. The officer then asked if he wanted to walk to the police cruiser, but he declined and joked that the officer’s punches were soft.

That’s when the officer pressed his Taser against Morales’ body and used it like a stun gun, giving him a jolt, noting that he still had the chains around his neck.

“It was painful and it hurt, but hearing everybody chanting and singing, it gave me more mana,” Morales, who turned 19 on Wednesday, said.

He said it felt “like all your muscles engage and are flexing at the same time. You feel like passing out.”

The police took him to Queen’s Medical Center West, where he spoke to a doctor. He has a condition that prevents his body from producing adrenaline.

“I just wanted to get bailed out, so I refused a checkup,” Morales said.

Michelle Yu, spokeswoman for the Honolulu Police Department, said she was unaware of any incident involving a Taser.

The group was much more low key, and there were no taunts directed to officers.

Four trucks carrying wind turbine parts headed toward Kahuku at 11:41 p.m., 21 minutes later than Tuesday night, the group noted.