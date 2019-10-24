Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Save Ala Moana Beach Park Hui and Malama Moana were organized by concerned citizens and do not have Internal Revenue Service nonprofit status. Information in a story on Page B1 Wednesday was inaccurate.
>> Central Pacific Bank incurred a $1.2 million third-quarter expense for RISE2020, its modernization project for technology and facilities. The numbers were transposed in a chart on Page B6 Wednesday.
Clarification
>> The deal that Louis and Katherine Kealoha reached with prosecutors makes the couple and two police officers convicted with them in June liable for the nearly $290,000 in restitution due to Florence and Gerard Puana. If Katherine Kealoha can’t cover the full amount, each of the four would be responsible for a quarter of it. Information in a story on Page A1 Wednesday was unclear.
