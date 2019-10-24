‘Stop Flu at School’ vaccinations begin

An estimated 31,500 kindergarten through eighth-grade students are expected to be voluntarily vaccinated against the flu through Nov. 27, according to the state Health Department.

The annual “Stop Flu at School” program is expected to continue at 185 public schools across the islands.

“We are glad schools and parents continue to appreciate and find value in this program,” Health Director Bruce Anderson said in a statement. “The number of students signed up to receive their flu shots through the Stop Flu at School program has been increasing in recent years.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an annual flu vaccination for everyone ages 6 months and older, according to Hawaii health officials.