High surf advisory in effect for northern, western shores of most islands as muggy weather returns

The tradewinds have weakened, and shifted to an east to southeast direction, National Weather Service forecasters said, bringing more humid conditions.

A high surf advisory has been issued due to a large, northwest swell, with surf of 10 to 15 feet, for the northern and western shores of Niihau and Kauai, and the north-facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected to build today for the west-facing shores of Oahu and Molokai, and last through tonight.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice by ocean safety officials.

Today’s highs range from 87 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit, with variable winds up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows are from 70 to 75 degrees, with modest rains expected in some areas through Saturday.

Honolulu will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees, and easterly winds of 6 to 11 mph. The heat index, what it feels like when relative humidity and temperature are combined, is expected to reach as high as 94 degrees this afternoon.

Moderate trades and a more typical rainfall pattern are expected to return during the weekend.

Another record high, meanwhile, was recorded on Thursday in Hilo, where a high of 88 degrees beat the previous record of 86 set in 2015.