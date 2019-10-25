Honolulu police dispute Kahuku protester’s claim of mistreatment

The Honolulu Police Department denies allegations of a 62-year-old opponent of a Kahuku wind farm project who claimed his fingers were twisted during his arrest early Thursday morning.

Acting Police Chief John McCarthy showed a video of the entire handcuffing of Kent Fonoimoana at a news conference this afternoon at HPD headquarters.

Fonoimoana alleged that on Thursday morning in Kahuku, at some point before he was placed in the police van and after he was cuffed with zip ties, one of the police officers twisted two fingers on each hand, causing pain.

But the video did not show him wincing or any finger-twisting before he entered the van.

Fonoimoana said he plans to file a complaint with the Honolulu Police Commission.