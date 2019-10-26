comscore Prep football scoreboard, Oct. 26 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prep football scoreboard, Oct. 26

  • Today
  • Updated 4:52 p.m.
Click the links for Hawaiiprepworld.com’s live blogs

.

Kaimuki 27, Roosevelt 24, F

Bulldogs TDs: Koby Moananu (58, 35), Kaulana Kaluna (13). Rough Riders TDs: Scott Chung (24), Isaac Kaleikau (23, 10).

.

Moanalua vs. Leilehua @ Aloha Stadium, 5

.

Mililani vs. Kahuku @ Aloha Stadium, 8

